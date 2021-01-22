Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.66

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 52775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

