Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

SCBFF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

