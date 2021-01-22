StableUSD Reaches One Day Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

