St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

