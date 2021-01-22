S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.05 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $79.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $337.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

STBA stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $28.29. 98,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,408. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

