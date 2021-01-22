St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 267,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.84 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

