Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

