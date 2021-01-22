Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 348.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

