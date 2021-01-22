Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 16,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 48,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $445,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

