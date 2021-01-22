SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

