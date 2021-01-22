SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells $4,736,040.54 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWTX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. 358,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,519. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 228.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

