Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

SPT opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.97.

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.