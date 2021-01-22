Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.
SPT opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.97.
In other news, insider Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170.
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
