Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TOY stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.57. 108,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,850. Spin Master Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$761.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$700.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

