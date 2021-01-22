Spectris plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectris in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Spectris has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

