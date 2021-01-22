SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.45

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.45 and last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 1211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

