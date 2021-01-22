SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,858. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

