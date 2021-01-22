SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.38% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 329,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

