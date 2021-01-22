SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.35

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 17260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.