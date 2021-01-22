SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.48% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $76,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

