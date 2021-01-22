SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 12,666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 825.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $87.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

