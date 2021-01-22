SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,529,000. Natixis grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $311.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

