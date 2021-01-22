Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.12.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

