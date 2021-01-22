Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.