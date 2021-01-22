Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 125.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 85,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 154.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 864.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $9.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.