Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 125.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 85,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 154.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 864.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $9.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

