Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

