Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STOT stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $50.03.

