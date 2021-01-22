Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 307.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 184.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

ROBO stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

