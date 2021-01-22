South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $21.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
Shares of SJI stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
