South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $21.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

