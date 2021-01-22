Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

