Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 5.3%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.36. 626,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,210,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $384.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

