SOL Capital Management CO Sells 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

