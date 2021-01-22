SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $209.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.