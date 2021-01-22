SOL Capital Management CO Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

