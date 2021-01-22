SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.55% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

