SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

