SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,444. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

