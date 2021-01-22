SOL Capital Management CO Buys 370 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $258.98. The company had a trading volume of 463,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

