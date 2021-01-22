Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

SOGO stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $14,846,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

