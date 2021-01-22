Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 7,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.