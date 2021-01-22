Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.04.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $286.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.01. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.