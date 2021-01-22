Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 158.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

