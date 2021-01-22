Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $379,005.06 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,268,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,127. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Snap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 712,028 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. 140166 boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

