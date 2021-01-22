Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,537.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
In other Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) news, insider George Buckley bought 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71).
About Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.