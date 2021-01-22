Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 3,848,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,963,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,734 shares of company stock worth $574,520. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

