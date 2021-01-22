Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

