SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) to Issue GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SCRF opened at GBX 75.09 ($0.98) on Friday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.90 ($1.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.50.

In other news, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 51,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

