SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SMBK. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.