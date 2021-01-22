SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,117. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

