SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.