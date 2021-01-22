SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SLG opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

